Man and woman arrested in Gatwick drone incident are released

British police said Sunday that they have released a man and a woman arrested in connection with the drone incursions at London's Gatwick Airport that disrupted holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers.
Sussex police said the two had cooperated and were no longer considered suspects. They were arrested late Friday in a town not far from the airport.
There have been no reported drone sightings at Britain's second-busiest airport since Friday evening, and flights are operating normally.
The drones first appeared Wednesday night, causing chaos at the airport, which handles 43 million passengers a year.