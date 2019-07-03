Germany’s defense minister is surprise choice to head European Commission

”It seems like Macron did not want a strong leader as the next commission president and this whole sorry episode has damaged the EU,” said Thomas Jaeger, a political science professor at Cologne University, referring to earlier times when powerful EU leaders preferred weaker and little-known commission presidents from small countries they could more easily push around. “She will be the commission president legally but not legitimately. Macron wanted someone who wasn’t going to be a strong leader, not especially noted for economic policies and someone without a strong network in the European Parliament. Von der Leyen ticked all those boxes.”