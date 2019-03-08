International Women’s Day | Images from around the world

Clockwise from top left; a woman washes clothes in a street on International Women's Day in Guinea-Bissau; a protest against femicide in Nairobi, Kenya; artists work on a mural on a barrier wall of the Ministry of Women's Affairs in Kabul, Afghanistan; and members of the “Women of the Wall” feminist organization react after facing ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against them during prayers inside the women's section of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City.