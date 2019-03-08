Advertisement

International Women’s Day | Images from around the world

By Marc Martin
Mar 08, 2019 | 8:50 AM
A woman waves a feminist flag as student protesters shout slogans during a demonstration marking International Women's Day in Barcelona, Spain. (Pau Barrena / AFP/Getty Images)

Women around the world expressed their demands for equality, respect and empowerment Friday to mark International Women's Day. Here’s a look at events from around the globe.

Europe

Women from the feminist movement 'Not One Less' dressed as handmaidens during a gathering in front of the Labour Ministry in Rome. (Filippo Monteforte / AFP / Getty Images)
Female soldiers of the German Armed Forces distribute flowers to women near the Brandenburg Gate. (Felipe Trueba / EPA / Rex / Shutterstock)
(Filippo Monteforte / AFP/Getty Images; Felipe Trueba / EPA/Shutterstock)

Women from the feminist movement “Not One Less” dressed as characters from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” left, during a gathering in front of the Labor Ministry in Rome, as female soldiers of the German armed forces distribute flowers to women near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

(Russian Defense Ministry Press Service)

The Russian Defense Ministry Press Service released this image of soldiers and ballerinas during a photo shoot in Yekaterinburg, Russia, to mark International Women's Day. When a Russian army recruitment office ordered a photo shoot to celebrate International Women's Day, it didn't feature any of the 45,000 women serving in the country's armed forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated International Women's Day with an over-the-top address in which he applauded Russian women as "beautiful, bright and charming."

Women shout slogans during a protest rally marking International Women's Day in Ankara, Turkey. (EPA / Rex / Shutterstock)
Participants of the 'Beauty run' take pictures in Minsk, Belarus. (Tatyana Zenkovich / EPA / Rex / Shutterstock)
Women shout slogans during a rally for gender equality and against violence in Pristina, Kosovo. (Armend Nimani / AFP/Getty Images)
Women shout slogans during a rally for gender equality and against violence in Pristina, Kosovo. (Valdrin Xhemaj / EPA / Rex / Shutterstock)
(Tatyana Zenkovich / EPA/ Shutterstock; Armend Nimani / AFP/Getty Images; Valdrin Xhemaj / EPA/Shutterstock)

Clockwise from top left; women chant slogans during a protest rally marking International Women's Day in Ankara, Turkey; participants of a “beauty run” take pictures in Minsk, Belarus; women shout slogans during a rally for gender equality and against violence in Pristina, Kosovo.

Asia

(Juni Kriswanto / AFP/Getty Images)

An Indonesian laborer, above, carries goods and gets paid $3.50 a day at a market in Surabaya as the country marks International Women's Day. Hundreds of activists marched to the presidential palace in Jakarta with banners and placards calling for more equality for Indonesian women.

Bangladeshi women attend a candle light vigil to mark International Women's Day in Dhaka. (Munir Uz Zaman / AFP / Getty Images)
Students paint their faces during an International Women's Day celebration at a college in Chennai, India. (Arun Sankar / AFP / Getty Images)
(Munir Uz Zaman, Arun Sankar / AFP/Getty Images)

Women, left, attend a candlelight vigil to mark International Women's Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh. At right, students paint their faces during an International Women's Day celebration at a college in Chennai, India.

Africa and Middle East

A woman washes clothes in a street on the International Women's Day in Guinea-Bissau. (Paulo Chun / Rex / Shutterstock)
A woman attends a protest against femicide in Nairobi, Kenya. (Dai Kurkokawa / EPA / Rex / Shutterstock)
Members of the 'Women of the Wall' feminist organization react after facing ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against them during for prayers inside the women's section of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. (Abir Sultan / EPA / Rex / Shutterstock)
Independent artists work on a mural on a barrier wall of the Ministry of Women's Affairs in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Rahmat Gul / Associated Press)
(Paulo Chun, Dai Kurkokawa, Abir Sultan / EPA/Shutterstock; Rahmat Gul / Associated Press)

Clockwise from top left; a woman washes clothes in a street on International Women's Day in Guinea-Bissau; a protest against femicide in Nairobi, Kenya; artists work on a mural on a barrier wall of the Ministry of Women's Affairs in Kabul, Afghanistan; and members of the “Women of the Wall” feminist organization react after facing ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against them during prayers inside the women's section of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City.

Australia

(William West / AFP/Getty Images)

Thousands march to mark International Women's Day in Melbourne.

