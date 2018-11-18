Caravan attracts diplomats and denouncers in Tijuana

The Honduran ambassador, as well as a number of Mexican officials, visited the camp on Saturday as an expanding number of international media crews also arrived in Tijuana, keen to tell the story of the migrant caravan, which traveled about 3,000 miles to get here. Journalists lined up for limited access hours in the morning and afternoon, even as President Trump, who focused an unrelenting publicity blitz on the caravan prior to the recent U.S. election, has since stopped talking about it.