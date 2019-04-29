Cyclone death toll jumps; Comoros struggles to restore power

The authorities in Comoros reconnected power to about 70% of consumers in the capital, Moroni, while there is a blackout in the rest of Grande Comore island and workers will need at least another week to fully restore power, Fayssoil Moussa, spokesman for the state power company Sonelec, said in a phone interview. On Anjouan, the second-biggest island, only the capital Mutsamadu has power, he said.