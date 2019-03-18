Several inujured in Dutch tram shooting; officials examine ‘terrorist motive’

The Dutch anti-terror coordinator on Monday raised the threat alert to its highest level around the central Dutch town of Utrecht following a shooting incident on a tram, with the shooter still on the run.
Police said on Twitter that “multiple” people were injured in the shooting in a residential neighborhood. Police, including heavily armed officers, flooded the area after the shooting at a busy traffic intersection.
Police said they are looking for a least one person who might have fled by car, but spokesman Bernhard Jens did not exclude the possibility that more people might be involved.
“We want to try to catch the person responsible as soon as possible,” Jens said.
Anti-terror coordinator Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg said in a statement that the “threat level has gone to 5, exclusively for the Utrecht province,” referring to the highest level.
“The culprit is still on the run. A terror motive cannot be excluded,” he said in a Twitter message. He called on citizens to closely follow the instructions of the local police.
Police said investigators are considering the possibility of a “terrorist motive.”
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation “very worrying,” and Aalbersberg said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation.
Utrecht police said trauma helicopters were sent to the scene, and they appealed to members of the public to stay away in order to allow first responders to do their work.