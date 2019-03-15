Terrorist attacks on two New Zealand mosques kill at least 49

At least 49 people were shot to death at two mosques during midday prayers Friday — most if not all of them gunned down by an immigrant-hating white supremacist who broadcast live video of the slaughter on Facebook.
One man was arrested and charged with murder, and two other armed suspects were taken into custody while police tried to determine what role they played in the cold-blooded attack that stunned New Zealand, a country so peaceful that police officers rarely carry guns.
“This is one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said late Friday. She noted that many of the victims were migrants or refugees.
The dead, wounded or missing included Bangladeshis, Jordanians, Pakistanis, Indians, Indonesians, Afghans and Turks, according to officials from those countries.
“They are us,” Ardern said.
"It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack," she said.
The gunman behind at least one of the mosque shootings posted a jumbled, 74-page manifesto on social media under the name Brenton Tarrant, identifying himself as a 28-year-old Australian and white supremacist out to avenge attacks in Europe perpetrated by Muslims. The former personal trainer — who described himself as an “ordinary white man” from a “low income family” — said he’d come to New Zealand only to plan and train for the attack.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed Friday that one suspect is from Australia and that authorities in his country were assisting with the investigation.
The gunman livestreamed 17 minutes of his rampage at Al Noor Mosque, where, armed with at least two assault rifles and a shotgun, he sprayed worshipers with bullets over and over, killing at least 41 people. Several more people were killed in an attack on a second mosque in the city a short time later.
Late Friday, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush issued a plea directed at New Zealand Muslims: "I want to ask anyone that was thinking of going to a mosque anywhere in New Zealand today, not to go, to close your doors until you hear from us again."
Police did not immediately say whether the same person was responsible for both shootings. They gave no details about those taken into custody except to say that none had been on a watch list.
Authorities warned that the death toll could rise because many of the other 48 people wounded in the attacks were in grave condition.
World leaders condemned the attacks and offered condolences. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and others pointed to the bloodbath and other such attacks as evidence of rising hostility toward Muslims.
"I blame these increasing terror attacks on the current Islamophobia post-9/11 where Islam & 1.3 bn Muslims have collectively been blamed for any act of terror by a Muslim," Khan tweeted.
President Trump said on Twitter that he had spoken with Ardern, offering solidarity and assistance. “We love you New Zealand!” he tweeted.
Ardern told reporters, "I said to Donald Trump that New Zealand needed sympathy and love for all Muslim communities," according to the New Zealand Herald.
New Zealand, with 5 million people, has relatively loose gun laws but few gun homicides. It is also generally considered to be welcoming to migrants and refugees.
In the wake of the slaughter, the prime minister said that immigrants and refugees "have chosen to make New Zealand their home, and it is their home." She said the suspects harbor "extremist views that have absolutely no place in New Zealand."
At the Al Noor mosque, witness Len Peneha said he saw a man dressed in black and wearing a helmet with some kind of device on top enter the house of worship and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running out in terror.
Peneha, who lives next door, said the gunman ran out of the mosque, dropped what appeared to be a semiautomatic weapon in his driveway and fled. Peneha went into the mosque to help the victims.
"I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque," he said. "I don't understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It's ridiculous."
Facebook, Twitter and Google scrambled to take down the gunman's video, which was widely available on social media for hours after the horrific attack.
In the video, the killer spends more than two minutes inside the mosque spraying terrified worshipers with gunfire. He then walks outside, where he shoots at people on the sidewalk. Children's screams can be heard in the distance as he returns to his car to get another rifle. He walks back into the mosque, where there are at least two dozen people lying on the ground.
The footage showed the killer was carrying a shotgun and two fully automatic military assault rifles, with an extra magazine taped to one of the weapons so that he could reload quickly. The guns were covered in white writing. He also had more assault weapons in the trunk of his car, along with what appeared to be explosives.
After going back outside and shooting a woman, he gets back in his car, where the song "Fire" by the English rock band the Crazy World of Arthur Brown can be heard blasting. The singer bellows, "I am the god of hellfire!" and the gunman drives off.
The second attack took place at the Linwood mosque about 3 miles away. Mark Nichols told the New Zealand Herald that he heard about five gunshots and that a worshiper returned fire with a rifle or shotgun.
The gunman's manifesto was a welter of often politically contradictory views, touching on many of the most combustible issues of the day, among them the U.S. 2nd Amendment, Muslim immigration, terrorist attacks and the wealthiest 1%.
He portrayed himself as a racist and a fascist and raged against non-Westerners, but said China is the nation that most aligns with his political and social values.
The gunman said he was not a member of any organization, acted alone and chose New Zealand to show that even the most remote parts of the world are not free of "mass immigration."
Last year, New Zealand's prime minister announced that the country would boost its annual refugee quota from 1,000 to 1,500 in 2020. Ardern, whose party campaigned on a promise to take in more refugees, called it "the right thing to do."
New Zealand’s population of 5 million is about half that of Los Angeles County. The south island is home to 1 million people, and 388,000 live in Christchurch. The city is still rebuilding from a devastating earthquake in 2011 that killed 185 people from the collapse of concrete and brick buildings.
Mass shootings are extremely rare in New Zealand, with the most well-known the Aramoana massacre in 1990, when a man gunned down 13 people in a tiny seaside village. The worst massacre before that was in 1941, when a man killed six police officers.
New Zealanders appeared stunned the morning after the attack.
Anthony Chui, 25, originally from Christchurch, said he was shocked to see an attack on his home city.
“Christchurch isn’t particularly a big city,” said Chui, who now lives in the capital, Wellington, and watched news of the attacks with horror.
He said he was unaware of any anti-Muslim sentiment in the city. “I don’t know why you would attack Christchurch.”
“It’s devastating. It’s pretty sad to hear,” said Jessica Roche, 28, a native of France who went to study in Christchurch in 2012 and now lives in Wellington. “When you think New Zealand is one of the safest countries in the world, it’s pretty sad.”
Ardern, who expressed solidarity with the Muslim and refugee community, said New Zealanders must reject the hate and extremism of the gunman.
“We were not chosen for this act of violence because we condone racism, because we are an enclave for extremism. We were chosen for the very fact that we are none of these things,” the prime minister said. “Because we represent diversity, kindness, compassion. A home for those who share our values. Refuge for those who need it. And those values, I can assure you, will not and cannot be shaken by this attack."
Lin and Lee reported from Wellington, New Zealand.