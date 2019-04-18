North Korea test-fires ‘new-type’ tactical weapon, with Kim Jong Un there to observe

After a failed nuclear disarmament summit in Hanoi between Kim and President Trump this year, the two sides have had little reported contact. There have been worries among observers that the North would turn to weapons testing — which it has largely halted since a series of tests in 2017 had many fearing war — and other actions seen as provocative by outsiders as a way to force Washington to drop its current hard-line negotiating stance and grant the North's demand for a removal of crushing international sanctions.