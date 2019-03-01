Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Osama bin Laden’s son

Saudi Arabia on Friday revoked the citizenship of Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
The kingdom announced the news in an order in its official gazette.
The decision comes after the U.S. government offered a $1-million reward for information leading to his capture as part of its “Rewards for Justice” program.
Bin Laden’s son has emerged as a leader of the Al Qaeda terrorist group. His father was killed in a U.S. military raid in Pakistan in May 2011.
Hamza bin Laden was named a “specially designated global terrorist” in January 2017. He has released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the U.S. and its allies.
Al Qaeda carried out the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S.