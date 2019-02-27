Pakistan says it shot down India’s warplanes and warns mistakes could lead to war

After promising to retaliate for the incursion, Pakistan said it downed two Indian military planes that crossed the so-called line of control, the de facto border in Kashmir, into Pakistani airspace Wednesday. One of the aircraft fell into Indian-controlled territory while the other crashed on the Pakistani side, where the pilot was captured. Purported video of the airman — bloodied, blindfolded and with his hands tied behind his back — has been shared online. Pakistan identified him as Wing Commander Abhi Nandan.