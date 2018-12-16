Advertisement

Sri Lanka's president reinstates prime minister he fired 2 months ago

By Associated Press
Dec 15, 2018 | 11:40 PM
| COLOMBO, Sri Lanka
Ranil Wickremesinghe speaks to members of Parliament on Wednesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka. He has been reappointed prime minister. (Lakruwan Wanniarachchi / AFP/Getty Images)

Sri Lanka's president has reappointed Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister, nearly two months after firing him and setting off weeks of political stalemate.

Wickremesinghe's United National Party says on its official Twitter account that he took the oath before President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday.

The move promises to ease 50 days of political crisis, but could also be the beginning of a difficult cohabitation between the two leaders now in rival camps. A new Cabinet is expected to be sworn in soon.

Sirisena abruptly sacked Wickremesinghe on Oct. 26 and appointed former autocrat Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place. Wickremesinghe insisted that his removal was unlawful, and Rajapaksa failed to get Parliament's approval.

The Supreme Court on Friday extended a lower court suspension of Rajapaksa, which forced him to resign Saturday.

