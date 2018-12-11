Gunman kills 2 near Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, sparking lockdown and terrorism inquiry

A shooting in the French city of Strasbourg killed two people and wounded 11 others, officials said, sparking a broad lockdown and major security operation around a world-famous Christmas market Tuesday. Authorities said the shooter remained at large.
French prosecutors said a terrorism investigation was opened into the shooting, though authorities haven’t announced a motive. It’s unclear if the market — which was the nucleus of an Al Qaeda plot in 2000 — was targeted. The city is also home to the European Parliament, which was locked down after the shooting.
The gunman has been identified and has a criminal record, according to French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. The prefect of the Strasbourg region says the gunman had been flagged as a suspected extremist.
The attack came as France was wracked by four weeks of protests against President Emmanuel Macron, and police forces have been stretched by fighting rioting and other protest-related unrest. Macron himself adjourned a meeting at the presidential palace on Tuesday night to monitor the events, his office said.
The interior minister and the Paris prosecutor in charge of anti-terrorism inquiries in France headed Tuesday night to Strasbourg. The prosecutor’s office said the investigation was for murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise.
Several of the wounded are in critical condition, Castaner said.
In multiple neighborhoods of Strasbourg, the Interior Ministry called on the public to remain indoors. French soldiers were on patrol after the shooting.
“Our security and rescue services are mobilized,” Castaner said.
Local authorities tweeted for the public to “avoid the area of the police station,” which is close to the city’s Christmas market. Strasbourg’s well-known market is set up around the city’s cathedral during the Christmas period and becomes a major gathering place.
The European Parliament building in the center of the city “has been closed,” said spokesman Jaume Duch, “and no one can leave until further notice.” It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were inside.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said his “thoughts are with the victims of the shooting. .... Strasbourg is like no other a city which is a symbol of peace and European democracy.”
France has been hit by several extremist attacks, including the 2015 Paris shootings, which killed 130 people and wounded hundreds, and a truck attack in Nice that killed dozens in 2016.
Some Strasbourg residents reported on social media that they heard gunfire in parts of the city center.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe tweeted that “the situation is still underway, priority is given to security forces and rescuers.”
Strasbourg, 250 miles east of Paris and on the border with Germany, is the seat of the European Parliament.
The drama recalled a terrorist plot on Strasbourg’s Christmas market that still marks the collective memory. Ten suspected Islamic militants were convicted and sentenced to prison in December 2004 for their role in a plot to blow up the market on New Year’s Eve 2000.
They were sentenced to prison terms ranging from one to nine years.