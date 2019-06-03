Sudan troops clear protest camp in assault, killing 9

Sudanese security forces attacked a protest camp in the capital Monday, opening fire, torching tents and killing at least nine people as the soldiers largely cleared away the weeks-old sit-in aimed at pressuring the military to yield power, witnesses and protest leaders said.
In videos posted online amid the early morning assault, civilians were seen running through streets lined with sit-in tents, heads down, as the sound of gunfire filled the air. Smoke rose from the area.
"Wounded people are lying on the ground the reception area as there are not enough beds," said Azza Kamel, a doctor at the Royal Care hospital near the sprawling sit-in area outside the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum.
The Sudan Doctors' Committee said at least nine people were killed and more than 200 wounded, many by gunfire.
By midday, security forces controlled almost the entire camp, pushing out protesters and sealing off the nearly 1-square-mile area, two protesters said. "We are out and cannot get in," said Hisham Shalbi, a protest leader. They said only a few small pockets of protesters remain in the area.
The camp has been the epicenter of a protest movement that first succeeded in forcing the overthrow of Sudan's long-time strongman, Omar Bashir, in April.
After the military removed Bashir and seized power, tens of thousands of protesters remained in the camp and other protest sites, saying an end to his 30-year rule was not enough and demanding a speedy transition to civilian rule.
Protest leaders and military officials have been negotiating over the makeup of a transitional government, as protesters call for "limited military representation" in a sovereign council that would lead the country as it transitions to civilian rule over three years.
Both sides are split over the makeup and leadership of the council, with the ruling generals refusing to relinquish power.
Shams Deen Kabashi, a spokesman for the ruling military council, said in televised remarks that the military was targeting an area near the sit-in site, considered problematic by the authorities because of alleged criminal activity.
He said people from that area moved to the main protest site, leading to clashes. He did not say if the military's goal was to break up the entire sit-in camp.
Protest leaders urged supporters to rush to the site, and called for civil disobedience. The embassies of the United States and Britain expressed concern about reported attacks on civilians.
Monday's move by the military began in the early morning.
Dura Gambo, an activist, said large numbers of troops had besieged the sit-in area and arrested protesters trying to leave. "They have used the heavy rain yesterday and moved in the early morning to disperse people," she said.
Amal Zein, another activist, said security forces set fire to the tents in sit-in area. "They are surrounding the sit-in from all directions," she said.