Tunisia suicide attack kills police officer; second bomber hits anti-terrorism brigade

A police officer died from his injuries Thursday after a suicide bomber targeted a police patrol in a busy commercial street in central Tunis, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said.
One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial district near the French Embassy shortly before 11 a.m., apparently targeting the police patrol.
At nearly the same time, a second bomber struck at an entrance to an anti-terrorism brigade’s facility on the outskirts of the city.
At least eight other people were injured in the attack, including five police officers, authorities said.
Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks. In October, a female suicide bomber struck the city center, killing only herself.