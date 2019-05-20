Turkey may enlist its No. 1 enemy to broker a peace with Kurdish separatists

“He did not waste time, he had already thought about what to say and had a statement to give us,” Sarica said. The statement, signed by Ocalan and the three other Kurdish militant leaders held on the island, called on hunger strikers not to risk their lives. They also stood by a 2013 statement calling for a transition to political struggle, an announcement that led to a two-year cease-fire at the time. “The problems in Turkey and even the region, primarily the war, cannot be solved through physical violence, but with reason, and cultural and political force,” the statement read.