Turkey may enlist its No. 1 enemy to broker a peace with Kurdish separatists

“Ocalan is not the killer he is made out to be in the media in Turkey,” she said. “He needs to have a direct conversation with the public, but unfortunately for the last eight years he has been in isolation in prison. Kurdish youth watch his statements closely. If Ocalan said to the youth in Turkey today to destroy the country, to rise up, they would do it for him. But instead Ocalan says to go and educate ourselves, to learn to express ourselves better, and peace will come without conflict.”