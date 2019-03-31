Nothing is certain in Ukraine’s presidential election except this: Russia won't win

Yulia Tymoshenko is a member of the Ukrainian parliament, the Rada, and has been a staple of Ukrainian politics for at least two decades. In 2004, she became a symbol of the Orange Revolution, in which protesters angry over ballot fraud demanded new elections, when she addressed protestors against voting fraud with her blonde hair woven in peasant-style thick braids. She later served two terms as prime minister, and then two prison terms for abuse of power in a natural gas deal she brokered for Ukraine with Russia.