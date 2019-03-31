Nothing is certain in Ukraine’s presidential election except this: Russia won't win

The field was massive: 39 candidates. The results were unpredictable: Three leading candidates, including the incumbent president, were vying for two spots in a runoff, and few pundits claimed to know who would be the odd man — or woman — out.
But one thing was clear as Ukrainians turned out to vote on Sunday: The next president will maintain an anti-Russian stance that continues to look westward, toward some kind of European integration for the post-Soviet nation of 43 million.
The top candidate, according to polls was Volodymyr Zelenesky, a comedic actor who stars in a popular sitcom about a schoolteacher who becomes president and stands up to the country’s political elite. But his platform and agenda for ending the country’s war in the east against Russian-backed separatist rebels remain unclear, as does his plan for ending Ukraine’s endemic corruption.
Zelensky, 41, is running against President Petro Poroshenko, who was elected after the 2014 Maidan revolution. That mass protest movement, centered around Kiev’s Independence Square — called Maidan — ousted a Kremlin-favored president, Viktor Yanukovich. Poroshenko has been a wartime president who is trying to convince voters that sticking with him means continuing to fight against Russian aggression.
Poroshenko, 53, is a confectionery company owner, sometimes referred to as the “Chocolate King.” His campaign has been marred by accusations from his rival, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, 58, who accuses him of trying to buy votes and register a candidate with a similar name as hers, Yuri Tymoshenko, to confuse voters at the ballot box.
Yulia Tymoshenko is a member of the Ukrainian parliament, the Rada, and has been a staple of Ukrainian politics for at least two decades. In 2004, she became a symbol of the Orange Revolution, in which protesters angry over ballot fraud demanded new elections, when she addressed protestors against voting fraud with her blonde hair woven in peasant-style thick braids. She later served two terms as prime minister, and then two prison terms for abuse of power in a natural gas deal she brokered for Ukraine with Russia.
She ran against Poroshenko in 2014. He won with 55% of the vote.
Hundreds of international observers were scattered across the country to watch for irregularities. Cindy McCain, the wife of Sen. John McCain, who died earlier this year, was heading up the delegation for the International Republican Institute, a quasi-governmental agency that supports democracy-building programs around the world.
With so many candidates on the ballot and an uncertain outcome, McCain said she saw Sunday’s vote as a signal that Ukraine witnessing the democratic process.
“Democracy in so many other places has become very thin and delicate,” she said.
Results of the election are expected Monday morning, with an expected runoff of the top two candidates to be held on April 21.
Ayres is a special correspondent.