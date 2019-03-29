Eager for change, these Ukrainian voters back a comedian for president. Seriously

Five years after sustained street protests ousted a Kremlin-favored president and oriented the country westward, Ukraine is still struggling to realize all the goals of the 2014 Maidan revolution. Ongoing fighting with Russia-backed separatists in the east has resulted in 13,000 deaths and handicapped the economy by cutting off its industrial eastern powerhouse. Also in 2014, Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula, long a part of Ukraine. In Kiev, the nation’s capital, reforms have been slow going; fighting corruption has been marred by more corruption and lack of political will.