Mexican immigration chief says his country is unprepared for the deal it made with the U.S. on asylum seekers

Mexico’s top immigration official said his country is unprepared for the tens of thousands of Central Americans who could arrive there in coming months as part of a new deal with the U.S. on the handling of asylum seekers.
“We can’t receive them,” Tonatiuh Guillen, who heads Mexico’s National Migration Institute, told reporters Thursday. “We don’t have the capacity.”
He did not specify how long it would take for his country to be ready.
Under the agreement announced Thursday, migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. will be forced to wait in Mexico while their applications are reviewed, a process that can drag on for months or years.
The asylum applicants will be free to remain in Mexico on humanitarian visas and eligible for work permits while their cases are pending in U.S. immigration courts, Mexican officials said.
“They will not be detained,” Alejandro Alday, a legal counselor for the Mexican Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Mexico City.
The asylum seekers returned to Mexico would not be forced to remain in northern border cities such as Tijuana — which has been scrambling to provide housing, food, medical services and other aid for thousands of Central America migrants who have arrived in recent caravans.
“They will be in a dignified position in our country,” Alday said.
Some observers were already predicting that the policy shift would present substantial new burden for towns along Mexico’s northern frontier.
“Get ready for a humanitarian crisis on the border, more serious than the one that already exists,” Denise Dresser, a Mexico City-based political scientist and columnist, wrote in a Twitter message.
It is impossible to predict how many asylum seekers will be returned to Mexico under the new guidelines. Analysts said the new policy may dissuade some people from applying and cause others to abandon their U.S. cases rather than be stuck in Mexico for months or years.
In the most recent fiscal year, U.S. border authorities detained more than 90,000 foreigners, mostly Central Americans, who claimed “credible fear” of returning to their homelands, the first step in the asylum process. The Trump administration calls most of the claims bogus.
Shelters in Mexican border cities such as Tijuana, Ciudad Juarez and Matamoros are already mostly full, according to human rights advocates.
Even before Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office on Dec. 1, his representatives have been in discussions about the matter with the Trump administration . How to deal with the migration crisis — and not be seen as caving in to U.S. demands — has been a major focus of the new government here.
Lopez Obrador has sought to have an amicable relationship with Trump, who has threatened to close the border and cut aid to Central America if something was not done to stem the influx of migrants traversing Mexican territory on their way to the U.S.
Staff writer Kate Linthicum and Cecilia Sanchez of The Times’ Mexico City bureau contributed to this article.