Ari Gold and Ethan Gold of ‘Brother Verses Brother” perform in the L.A. Times SXSW studio

Ari Gold, Ethan Gold, Lara Louise and Brian Bell, the creative team behind the 2025 SXSW Film Festival film, “Brother Verses Brother” answered some Very Important Questions, then performed two wonderful songs in our L.A. Times studio.