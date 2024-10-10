Dodgers show up big, finally, in NLDS Game 4

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 in Game 4 of the NLDS, forcing Game 5 to decide who wins this round of the playoffs. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke tell us which team has the best chance to move on.