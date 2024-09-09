Adam Kinzinger names which Republicans need to speak up against Trump before the election

Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois comments on Former Vice President Dick Cheney supporting Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, and names which Republicans should speak up before the election while at the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House.