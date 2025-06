Janelle James on ‘Ava’s season’ of ‘Abbott’; Aaron Pierre breaks down the action of ‘Rebel Ridge’

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



In the latest episode of “The Envelope” video podcast, Janelle James discusses her character’s arc on “Abbott Elementary,” and Aaron Pierre details the training required to master the “seamless” action of “Rebel Ridge.”