Yosemite National Park has reopened — or at least part of it has.



The latest park closure was Jan. 19 because of a windstorm that toppled hundreds of trees, including 15 in the park’s Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias.



Other recent park closures occurred from March 20-June 11 because of the pandemic, then from Sept. 17-24 because of smoky air from the nearby Creek fire in the Sierra National Forest.



Rangers reopened most of the park Monday, including all of Yosemite Valley. But the park’s southern entrance, Wawona Road (Highway 41) will remain closed indefinitely, as will the Wawona, Badger Pass, Tunnel View and Mariposa Grove areas.







Anyone planning to visit the park between Feb. 8 and Feb. 28 (see best firefall dates below) needs to make a reservation at recreation.gov. You won’t be allowed into the park after Feb. 8 without one; this applies to pass holders too. Reservations are free, but there’s a $2 handling fee. You still pay $35 per carload to enter for seven days. Travelers with reservations at a campground or lodge don’t need to make a day-use permit.



