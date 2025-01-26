When is Carey Mulligan putting out an album?

Carey Mulligan, Tim Key, Tom Basden and James Griffiths traversed to the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve to talk about the evolution of their film, “The Ballad of Wallis Island” from a short to a full-length and how musician Marcus Mumford got wife Mulligan on board.
