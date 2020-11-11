Your guide to rental housing in Southern California
-
1
Here’s how to move in and move out efficiently and with as little stress as possible
Here’s how to move in and move out efficiently and with as little stress as possible
Moving often brings a lot of stress and anxiety. But local moving professionals explain how some extra planning can make your move day go smoothly.
-
2
What you can do before, during and after your tenancy to get as much of your security deposit back as possible, plus what to do in case of a dispute with your landlord.
-
3
Affordable housing, such as Section 8 and public housing, is available, but it often requires navigating applications and government agencies. Here’s what you need to know.
-
4
If you are planning to rent an apartment or house and have a pet, here’s a guide to searching for the right place and negotiating with a landlord.
-
5
Whether you’re moving yourself or hiring professionals, here are some recommendations on how to move during the pandemic.
-
6
An eviction notice isn’t the end of the line. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many ways to fight it.
-
7
Finding a rental in L.A. was hard enough before the global pandemic. Here’s a guide to how to search and move in Southern California, and stay safe.