Dodgers, and fans, have poor showing in NLDS Game 2

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost big, 10-2, to the San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 2. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke break down what went wrong and also talk about the poor performance by Dodgers fans.