Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana and more talk about the Latin American story “Emilia Pérez”
Actors Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Adriana Paz, Édgar Ramírez and Karla Sofía Gascón came by the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to talk about their TIFF film, “Emilia Pérez” and the importance of Latin Americans telling a uniquely Latin American story.
