Dave Eggers' new nonfiction tale is about coffee and the American Dream

Eggers' most interesting projects to date are the three biographies he has published about exceptional American stories. He began with "What Is the What" (2006), a semi-fictionalized account of a "Lost Boy of Sudan" named Valentino Achak Deng. He followed with "Zeitoun" (2009), the story of a Syrian American man who was wrongfully arrested and detained on suspicion of terrorism while selflessly helping those in need in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. (Abdulrahman Zeitoun, the center of that story, was later arrested for allegedly attacking his ex-wife and then for allegedly conspiring to have her murdered. The problem with working on real-life subjects, any biographer will tell you, is that they often live long enough to let you down.)