The week’s bestselling books, June 15

Hardcover fiction

1. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.

2. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.

3. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

4. Never Flinch by Stephen King (Scribner: $32) Holly Gibney is back on the case, this time facing both a serial killer and a stalker.

5. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two writers compete for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of an heiress.

6. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teens 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

7. Fever Beach by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $30) Two Floridians are plunged into a mystery involving dark money and darker motives.

8. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) The bestselling crime writer returns with a new cop on a mission, this time on Catalina Island.

9. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.

10. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $30) A man and his ex’s cat try to survive a sadistic game show in the first book of the popular fantasy series.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

2. Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Penguin Press: $32) Inside President Biden’s doomed decision to run for reelection and the hiding of his serious decline by his inner circle.

3. Shoveling S— by Kass Lazerow and Michael Lazerow (Amplify Publishing: $26) Two entrepreneurs share hard-learned lessons.

4. Notes to John by Joan Didion (Knopf: $32) Diary entries from the famed writer’s journal.

5. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.

6. The #1 Dad Book by James Patterson (Little, Brown & Co.: $25) The bestselling author’s tips on being a better father.

7. Steve Martin Writes the Written Word by Steve Martin (Grand Central Publishing: $30) A collection of greatest hits from the beloved actor and comedian.

8. I Regret Almost Everything by Keith McNally (Gallery Books: $30) The restaurateur relates his gritty childhood and rise in the dining scene.

9. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

10. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.



Paperback fiction

1. Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)

2. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

3. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

4. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

7. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)

8. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)

9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $18)

10. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

6. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Vintage: $19)

7. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

8. Eve by Cat Bohannon (Vintage: $20)

9. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

10. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)