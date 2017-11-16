Alexander Chee on the life, work and loss of his mentor, Kit Reed

The first day of Kit Reed’s advanced fiction class, sitting in the yellow Victorian house I would come to know simply as “Lawn Avenue,” was my first time for so many things. I had never been taught by a professor in her own home, for example, and I remember I couldn’t stop looking at it all. I had never been in a home full of that much art, or with walls painted white or black, or in rooms full of chrome furniture, Lucite lamps, and mirrors— there was an offhand glamour to it all that I loved from the start. This was the kind of home you hoped professors at Wesleyan University had, or at least I did, and I sat nervously, excited, aware that I was lucky to be there as she listed off her rules for the class. We had to turn in 20 pages every other week—she ran the class like a boot camp—and she told us never to call her before noon, as she was writing and wouldn’t answer.

Another first: I’d never had a professor tell me I could call at all, and I don’t know that any of them ever did tell me, besides her. It never occurred to me to call my professors outside of class. Her willingness to accept a call was an openness to another kind of connection and conversation with us, one that, for many of us, would go on for the rest of the time we knew her. The art in that house was from all over the world, and each piece had a story, either about a trip or a friend or a family member, or all three. I remember praising a painting in the hall by the stairs, and she told me a long story about it as the rest of the class looked on, hesitating—I could see they were wondering whether they had to listen. I didn’t care. I was fascinated because she was the first person I knew who knew artists well enough that she could look at each piece of art and think of a friend, or of her husband, the artist and film scholar Joe Reed, a professor of English and American studies, a legend in his own right.

I wrote an enormous amount, including a story that became part of my first novel, eventually published more than a decade later. She believed you had to get a lot of pages out to get to the good stuff of writing, and that the reason we had to write so much for her was that “it was a long paper road” to being a writer, and you may as well start. She was not precious in her praise but she praised things if she liked them, and if she thought you should get rid of a particular phrase or piece of writing, she would read it and then make a pistol with her fingers as if she had shot it. She hated to be bored by stories perhaps more than anything.

Kit Reed Kit Reed with her last students, Sophie Chabon, left, and Isadora Spillman-Schappell. Kit Reed with her last students, Sophie Chabon, left, and Isadora Spillman-Schappell. (Kit Reed)

She taught me that semester to treat writing like something you did, un-mystically, even when writing about magic, a task to be met regularly in one’s office every day, as she did, for her three hours a day. She was reliably on a schedule, writing at the same time, eating at the same time, leaving for New York at the same time, returning to Middletown at the same time. If she saw movies she saw matinees, and she swam, for many decades, just about every day. She and her husband Joe owned many Scotties, dogs they always replaced as soon as one died—I believe there were always two, so one would never be lonely. It was like her to think about these things. The dogs had walks on a schedule too, which meant she and Joe did also. And so if you were passing through Middletown and called to see if you could see her, she could tell you the spots she had open in her schedule, down to the minute. And if this sounds put on, she used the schedule to write 39 works of fiction in the almost 60 years she wrote, while raising three children and teaching, and looking after all of us, her great big family of writers who were once her students.

The secret to the advanced fiction class was that it didn’t ever end. Like many, I learned the class was the beginning, not the end, of my education with her.

I am ashamed to say I didn’t know much about her when I signed up for her class. She was not the first author I’d ever met but she was the first to have a full shelf of books with her name on them. Her career was always larger than I imagined, in part because there was so much teaching and writing, and she did more than anyone I knew. When I met her, she’d been teaching at Wesleyan for 27 years. She had debuted with the novel “Mother Isn’t Dead, She’s Only Sleeping” in 1961, a year after moving to campus with her husband Joe, who had accepted his job there the year previous. She was hired to teach writing almost immediately, first as a visiting assistant professor, then an adjunct professor, eventually a resident writer in 2008. She wrote and published literary fiction, horror, science fiction, mystery novels, true crime—all before it was cool to cross genres—and was what she called trans-genred, a term Gary Wolfe memorialized for her in his introduction to her collected stories, “The Story Until Now.” Of her work, I will always remember her for “Thief of Lives” (the short stories collected in 1992), “The Baby Merchant” (2006), “Enclave” (2009), and “Thinner Than Thou” (2004).

She also wrote and published horror under the pseudonym Kit Craig, her maiden name, and had an online life she loved, as a part of a community called StoryMOO, where she also taught—and as near as I can tell from her descriptions, it was a sort of MMORPG for learning to write. She was instrumental in the formation of the creative writing program at Wesleyan, and often took part in the Wesleyan Writers’ Conference, but preferred a role behind the scenes—no work she ever took on was allowed to interfere with her writing, a lesson she tried to drum into my brain like all the others I learned at her house.

Her wit was savage and unrehearsed, and elegant: she spoke in spontaneous paragraphs that were also arias.

Almost all of my major career decisions passed before her before I made them: She approved of me getting a job at Out magazine—she herself had been a reporter at the St. Petersburg (Fla.) Times and the New Haven Register early in her career. She disapproved of my applying for an MFA, though she wrote me a recommendation letter anyway; she was happy to see me return to Wesleyan as a visiting writer, and sad when I left at the end of my post. She advised me on my teaching jobs thereafter with her vast store of institutional knowledge—the many ways of academia, and the ways writers survived inside of it.

When I sent the pages of my second novel to my agent for the first time, she wrote to me, in an email with the subject heading, “you know the rule, right?”

You're not allowed to work on the early pages again until at least ten days after she gets back to you. So whatever particles have time to settle.This is a rule I SO try (and fail) to follow...lovely to talkxxxx