'Avatar' and its four planned sequels spawn book series

Fans of “Avatar,” the James Cameron film that became the highest-grossing movie in history, have something to look forward to besides its four planned sequels: a series of books based on the film series.

Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that it will publish “a wide range of books across adult and children’s formats” based on the science fiction movie and its upcoming sequels.

There's no word yet on when the books will be released; “Avatar 2,” the first sequel to the movie, is filming and scheduled for a debut in December 2020. The film is expected to star several cast members from the original move, including Sigourney Weaver, C.C.H. Pounder, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.

The original “Avatar,” which was released in 2009, told the story of humans who are trying to inhabit a moon that's home to a tribe of blue aliens called the Na'vi. The movie grossed more than $2.7 billion worldwide, making it the most financially successful film of all time.

Director Cameron will collaborate with Penguin Random House in the production of the books, the publisher said in a news release.

“The unprecedented partnership will work to expand and enrich the ‘Avatar’ universe through a multiyear publishing strategy that will begin during the lead-up to ‘Avatar 2’ and continue through and beyond the release of ‘Avatar 5,’” the publisher said.

The books will be released under several Penguin Random House imprints, including Del Rey, Cornerstone and Random House Children's Books.