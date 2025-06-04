The week’s bestselling books, June 8

Hardcover fiction

1. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.

2. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) The bestselling crime writer returns with a new cop on a mission, this time on Catalina Island.

3. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two writers compete for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of an heiress.

4. Never Flinch by Stephen King (Scribner: $32) Holly Gibney is back on the case, this time facing both a serial killer and a stalker.

5. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teens 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

6. Spent by Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books: $32) The bestselling writer’s latest comic novel takes on capitalism and consumption.

7. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

8. Fever Beach by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $30) Two Floridians are plunged into a mystery involving dark money and darker motives.

9. My Name Is Emilia del Valle by Isabel Allende (Ballantine Books: $30) A young writer in the late 1800s travels to South America to uncover the truth about her father.

10. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $28) An accomplished actor grapples with the varied roles she plays in her personal life.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

2. Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Penguin Press: $32) Inside President Biden’s doomed decision to run for reelection and the hiding of his serious decline by his inner circle.

3. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.

4. The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaouad (Random House: $30) A guide to the art of journaling, with contributions from Jon Batiste, Salman Rushdie, Gloria Steinem and others.

5. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

6. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.

7. Steve Martin Writes the Written Word by Steve Martin (Grand Central Publishing: $30) A collection of greatest hits from the beloved actor and comedian.

8. Mark Twain by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press: $45) The Pulitzer-winning biographer explores the life of the celebrated American writer.

9. Notes to John by Joan Didion (Knopf: $32) Diary entries from the famed writer’s journal.

10. Is a River Alive? by Robert Macfarlane (W. W. Norton & Co.: $32) The naturalist explores rivers as living beings whose fate is tied with our own.



Paperback fiction

1. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)

2. Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)

3. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

4. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

5. Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Harper Perennial: $19)

6. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

7. The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)

8. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

9. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)

10. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

4. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

5. Cultish by Amanda Montell (Harper Perennial: $20)

6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

7. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

8. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

10. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $36)