10 books to read in June

Critic Bethanne Patrick recommends 10 promising titles, fiction and nonfiction, to consider for your June reading list.

Reading is a versatile summer activity: A book can educate you, entertain you and occasionally even do both of those things. Our selections this month include literary fiction about a parent’s blurry past, Manhattan diaries from the Reagan era and a politically relevant road-trip novel. All of those and more promise to float your boat — or should we say your beach tote? Happy reading!

FICTION

(Ballantine)

Atmosphere: A Love Story

By Taylor Jenkins Reid

Ballantine: 352 pages, $30

(June 3)

It’s the 1980s and astrophysicist Joan Goodwin is part of a coed NASA group training as astronauts — a process defined by fierce competition and persistent sexism. The narrative moves between Joan’s ascent through the ranks, including a love story as explosive as a rocket launch, and a mid-decade disaster reminiscent of the Challenger tragedy. Space nerds and romance fans alike will love it.

(Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

Flashlight: A Novel

By Susan Choi

Farrar, Straus & Giroux: 464 pages, $30

(June 3)

Choi’s new book began as a 2020 New Yorker story. Louisa’s father Serk is Korean, while mother Anne hails from Ohio. Louisa was just 10 when, in the book’s harrowing first chapter, Serk disappears. Unable to connect with Anne, even years later when the latter has developed multiple sclerosis, Louisa is challenging and compelling, much like this thoughtful book about families.

(Simon & Schuster)

The Slip: A Novel

By Lucas Schaefer

Simon & Schuster: 496 pages, $30

(June 3)

Terry Tucker’s Boxing Gym in Austin, Texas, emerges as a vibrant crossroads where people of every age, race and gender meet. When Massachusetts teenager Nathan Rothstein, spending the summer with relatives, disappears, the diverse voices of his fellow gym members — immigrants, an unhoused man, a Playboy bunny-turned-beautician — add depth and intrigue, building toward a wildly original and unexpected conclusion.

(Harper)

So Far Gone: A Novel

By Jess Walter

Harper: 272 pages, $30

(June 10)

Walter (“Beautiful Ruins”) matches cadence to drama, channeling the unhinged narration of Rhys Kinnick, an environmental journalist whose anger over the planet’s decline sparks a family rift and his retreat to a remote cabin. One morning, Rhys finds his grandchildren left on his doorstep. From there, the plot hurtles forward: kidnappings, frantic road trips, a festival rave and high-stakes showdowns. Wild as things get, humor and heart remain.

(Putnam)

Ecstasy: A Novel

By Ivy Pochoda

Putnam: 224 pages, $28

(June 17)

Pochoda offers a twisty, modern take on Euripides, set at a luxurious 21st-century Greek resort. King Pentheus becomes Stavros, a wealthy, controlling figure married for decades to Hedy, Lena’s best friend. When Hedy invites Lena to the resort’s opening, the pair discover an all-female group of bacchanalians dancing and drumming on the beach. They join in, losing touch with their unresolved, everyday problems — and that’s how tragedy unfolds.

NONFICTION

(Knopf)

The Dry Season: A Memoir of Pleasure in a Year Without Sex

By Melissa Febos

Knopf: 288 pages, $29

(June 3)

Febos responds to the question “What do women want?” with conviction: Women, like everyone else, want pleasure. When she turned 35 and ended a relationship, Febos eschewed her familiar, fall-back comforts of sexual intimacy and instead embraced solitude and celibacy. She discovered that other forms of pleasure — intellectual, sensual and spiritual — were just as meaningful to her as romantic or sexual experiences.

(Viking)

How to Lose Your Mother: A Daughter’s Memoir

By Molly Jong-Fast

Viking: 256 pages, $28

(June 3)

In 2023, Erica Jong’s “Fear of Flying” turned 50. The same year, Jong was diagnosed with dementia, and her daughter turned into her caregiver. Jong-Fast, an acclaimed journalist, was also faced with her husband’s cancer diagnosis and her stepfather’s worsening Parkinson’s disease. In the tradition of the finest memoir writing, the author spares no one, herself least of all, as she untangles the bad from the good while still allowing for some tricky knots.

(Avid Reader Press)

I’ll Tell You When I’m Home: A Memoir

By Hala Alyan

Avid Reader Press: 272 pages, $29

(June 3)

An award-winning Palestinian American writer tackles subjects including home, displacement and gestation in this lyrical memoir that explores the trauma of fractured identity. When Alyan (“Salt Houses”) finally becomes pregnant via surrogate, after experiencing five miscarriages, she tries to forge a sense of motherhood as her husband leaves to “clear his head.” The memoir’s shifting timeline mirrors the author’s own sense of destabilization.

(Random House)

The Sisterhood of Ravensbrück: How an Intrepid Band of Frenchwomen Resisted the Nazis in Hitler’s All-Female Concentration Camp

By Lynne Olson

Random House: 384 pages, $35

(June 3)

Olson’s latest centers on four members of the French Resistance — Germaine Tillion, Anise Girard, Geneviève de Gaulle (niece of Charles de Gaulle) and Jacqueline d’Alincourt — all imprisoned in Germany during World War II. Their deep friendship, a source of emotional sustenance, helped them defy the enemy and document atrocities. All survived, forging a sisterhood that endured and resulted in lifelong activism.

(Knopf)

The Very Heart of It: New York Diaries, 1983-1994

By Thomas Mallon

Knopf: 592 pages, $40

(June 3)

Mallon, a distinguished man of letters, moved to Manhattan at 32, holding a PhD from Harvard and a dissertation that became his acclaimed 1984 book, “A Book of One’s Own.” Mallon was openly gay and his diaries capture the atmosphere of a city and community reeling from the AIDS crisis amid the material optimism of Reagan-era America. His writing stands out for its honesty and authenticity, offering a vivid, personal chronicle of a transformative era.

