The National Book Awards longlist for fiction: 8 women and 2 men

The 10 finalists for the National Book Award in fiction have been announced: Eight of the 10 are female authors. It’s the first time since the National Book Foundation started using longlists in 2013 that women have appeared in such a majority.
Among the longlisted fiction authors are previous National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward, Pulitzer Prize-winner Jennifer Egan and writer Charmaine Craig, who lives in Los Angeles.
The complete list is below.
“Dark at the Crossing” by Elliot Ackerman Knopf / Penguin Random House
“The King Is Always Above the People: Stories” by Daniel Alarcón Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
“Miss Burma” by Charmaine Craig Grove Press / Grove Atlantic
“Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan Scribner / Simon & Schuster
“The Leavers” by Lisa Ko Algonquin Books / Workman Publishing
“Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee Grand Central Publishing / Hachette Book Group
“Her Body and Other Parties: Stories” by Carmen Maria Machado Graywolf Press
“A Kind of Freedom” by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton Counterpoint Press
“Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward Scribner / Simon & Schuster
“Barren Island” by Carol Zoref New Issues Poetry & Prose
The announcement concludes a series of daily announcements of the prize’s longlists. Previously announced were the longlists for nonfiction, poetry and young people’s literature.
Finalists for all categories will be announced Oct. 4; the gala celebrating the winners takes place Nov. 15 in New York.
