The National Book Awards longlist for fiction: 8 women and 2 men

The 10 finalists for the National Book Award in fiction have been announced: Eight of the 10 are female authors. It’s the first time since the National Book Foundation started using longlists in 2013 that women have appeared in such a majority.

Among the longlisted fiction authors are previous National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward, Pulitzer Prize-winner Jennifer Egan and writer Charmaine Craig, who lives in Los Angeles.

The complete list is below.

“Dark at the Crossing” by Elliot Ackerman Knopf / Penguin Random House

“The King Is Always Above the People: Stories” by Daniel Alarcón Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

“Miss Burma” by Charmaine Craig Grove Press / Grove Atlantic

“Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan Scribner / Simon & Schuster

“The Leavers” by Lisa Ko Algonquin Books / Workman Publishing

“Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee Grand Central Publishing / Hachette Book Group

“Her Body and Other Parties: Stories” by Carmen Maria Machado Graywolf Press

“A Kind of Freedom” by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton Counterpoint Press

“Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward Scribner / Simon & Schuster

“Barren Island” by Carol Zoref New Issues Poetry & Prose

The announcement concludes a series of daily announcements of the prize’s longlists. Previously announced were the longlists for nonfiction, poetry and young people’s literature.

Finalists for all categories will be announced Oct. 4; the gala celebrating the winners takes place Nov. 15 in New York.

