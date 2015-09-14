National Book Award for Young People's Literature longlist announced

The National Book Foundation on Monday announced the 10 books longlisted for the 2015 National Book Award for Young People's Literature. The list includes a previous National Book Award winner, M.T. Anderson; a three-time Newberry honoree, Gary Paulsen; a debut novelist, Ali Benjamin; Angeleno Noelle Stevenson and Ilyasa Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X.

The shortlist for the awards is to be announced Oct. 14, and the winners announced at a gala in New York on Nov. 18.

The complete longlist list is below:

Becky Albertalli, "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda" (Balzer + Bray/HarperCollins Children's Books)

M. T. Anderson, "Symphony for the City of the Dead: Dmitri Shostakovich and the Siege of Leningrad" (Candlewick Press)

Ali Benjamin, "The Thing About Jellyfish" (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers / Hachette Book Group)

Rae Carson, "Walk on Earth a Stranger" (Greenwillow Books / HarperCollins Children's Books)

Gary Paulsen, "This Side of Wild: Mutts, Mares, and Laughing Dinosaurs" (Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing)

Laura Ruby, "Bone Gap" (Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins Children's Books

Ilyasah Shabazz with Kekla Magoon, "X: A Novel" (Candlewick Press)

Steve Sheinkin, "Most Dangerous: Daniel Ellsberg and the Secret History of the Vietnam War" (Roaring Brook Press / Macmillan Children's Publishing Group)

Neal Shusterman, "Challenger Deep" (HarperTeen / HarperCollins Children's Books)

Noelle Stevenson, "Nimona" (HarperTeen / HarperCollins Children's Books)

