The week’s bestselling books, May 11

Hardcover fiction

1. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two writers compete for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of an heiress.

2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

3. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $28) An accomplished actor grapples with the varied roles she plays in her personal life.

4. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster: $29) A love triangle unearths dangerous secrets.

5. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) An L.A. artist pursues creative and sexual freedom after having an extramarital affair during a road trip.

6. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) The third installment of the bestselling dragon rider series.

7. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help.

8. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman.

9. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

10. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

3. Notes to John by Joan Didion (Knopf: $32) Diary entries from the famed writer’s journal.

4. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

5. The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaouad (Random House: $30) A guide to the art of journaling, with contributions from Jon Batiste, Salman Rushdie, Gloria Steinem and others.

6. The Next Day by Melinda French Gates (Flatiron Books: $26) The former co-chair of the Gates Foundation recounts pivotal moments in her life.

7. Conquering Crisis by Adm. William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing: $26) The retired four-star admiral’s personal stories illustrate the principles of effective leadership during times of crisis.

8. Who Is Government? by Michael Lewis, editor (Riverhead Books: $30) A civics lesson from a team of writers and storytellers.

9. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron Books: $33) An insider’s account of working at Facebook.

10. Matriarch by Tina Knowles (One World: $35) The mother of singer-songwriters Beyoncé and Solange tells her story.

Paperback fiction

1. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

2. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

3. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $19)

4. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

5. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)

6. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Penguin Books: $19)

7. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial: $19)

8. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $18)

9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $36)

3. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)

7. The White Album by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

9. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

10. Sociopath by Patric Gagne (Simon & Schuster: $20)