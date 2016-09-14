Jacket Copy
These 10 nonfiction books are contending for the National Book Award

On Wednesday, the National Book Foundation announced the 10-title longlist for the 2016 National Book Award for nonfiction. The list will be narrowed to five finalists in October, and the prizes will be awarded Nov. 16 at a gala in New York.

The longlists for young people’s literature and poetry have already been announced; the longlist for fiction will be announced Thursday.

2016 Longlist for the National Book Award for Nonfiction:

Andrew J. Bacevich, “America’s War for the Greater Middle East: A Military History” (Random House)

Patricia Bell-Scott, “The Firebrand and the First Lady: Portrait of a Friendship: Pauli Murray, Eleanor Roosevelt, and the Struggle for Social Justice” (Knopf)

Adam Cohen, “Imbeciles: The Supreme Court, American Eugenics, and the Sterilization of Carrie Buck” (Penguin Press)

Arlie Russell Hochschild, “Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right” (The New Press)

Ibram X. Kendi, “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” (Nation Books)

Viet Thanh Nguyen, “Nothing Ever Dies: Vietnam and the Memory of War” (Harvard University Press)

Cathy O’Neil, “Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy” (Crown)

Andrés Reséndez, “The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Manisha Sinha, “The Slave’s Cause: A History of Abolition” (Yale University Press)

Heather Ann Thompson, “Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy” (Pantheon)

