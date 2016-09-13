The 10 poetry contenders for the 2016 National Book Award

The National Book Foundation has announced the 10-title longlist for the 2016 National Book Award for poetry. The list will be narrowed to five finalists in October, and the prizes will be awarded Nov. 16 in New York.
The complete list of books on the 2016 longlist for poetry are:
Daniel Borzutzky, “The Performance of Becoming Human” (Brooklyn Arts Press)
Rita Dove, “Collected Poems 1974 – 2004” (W. W. Norton & Co.)
Peter Gizzi, “Archeophonics” (Wesleyan University Press)
Donald Hall, “The Selected Poems of Donald Hall” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
Jay Hopler, “The Abridged History of Rainfall” (McSweeney’s)
Donika Kelly, “Bestiary” (Graywolf Press)
Jean Mead, “World of Made and Unmade” (Alice James Books)
Solmaz Sharif, “Look” (Graywolf Press)
Monica Youn, “Blackacre” (Graywolf Press)
Kevin Young, “Blue Laws” (Knopf)
The longlist for young people’s literature was announced Monday; the longlists for nonfiction and fiction will be announced Wednesday and Thursday.