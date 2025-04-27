Bestselling mystery novel ‘Listen for the Lie’ is coming to TV

True crime podcast lovers, bookworms and mystery series fans will all find something of interest in “Listen for the Lie,” the latest hit book to get the TV treatment .

Universal will adapt the thriller novel into a drama series of the same name, the studio announced Sunday at the L.A. Times Festival of Books.

Author Amy Tintera‘s bestseller, published last March, follows Lucy on her quest to solve best friend Savvy’s murder, in which she is the prime suspect. The TV series, written by Rachel Shukert (“Nine Perfect Strangers,” “The Baby-Sitters Club”) and executive produced by Tintera, Shukert and Dinner Party Productions’ Sue Naegle and Ali Krug (“Pam & Tommy”), is in development at UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

At the start of the novel, it’s been five years since Lucy was found wandering the streets covered in her best friend Savvy’s blood shortly after she was murdered. After moving to L.A. to start a new life, Lucy is forced to revisit her small Texas hometown — and the circumstances of Savvy’s death — when the host of the hit true crime podcast “Listen for the Lie” makes the case the focus of his next investigation.