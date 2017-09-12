Jacket Copy Books, authors and all things bookish
The 10 books in the running for the National Book Award for young people's literature

Carolyn Kellogg
On Tuesday the National Book Foundation announced the longlist for its prize in young people’s literature. The 10 finalists include a bestseller — “The Hate U Give” author Angie Thomas — Los Angeles writer Robin Benway, and two previous National Book Award finalists — Jason Reynolds and Rita Williams-Garcia.

Here is the complete list:

“What Girls Are Made Of” by Elana K. Arnold Published by Carolrhoda Lab / Lerner Publishing Group

“Far From the Tree” by Robin Benway Published by HarperTeen / HarperCollins Publishers

“All the Wind in the World” by Samantha Mabry Published by Algonquin Young Readers / Workman Publishing Company

“You Bring the Distant Near” by Mitali Perkins Published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux Books for Young Readers / Macmillan Publishers

“Long Way Down” by Jason Reynolds Published by Atheneum / Caitlyn Dlouhy Books / Simon & Schuster

“I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” by Erika L. Sánchez Published by Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House

“Orphan Island” by Laurel Snyder Published by Walden Pond Press / HarperCollins Publishers

“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas Published by Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins Publishers

“Clayton Byrd Goes Underground” by Rita Williams-Garcia Published by Amistad / HarperCollins Publishers

“American Street” by Ibi Zoboi Published by Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins Publishers

The announcement was the first in a series that will continue this week. The longlist for poetry will be announced on Wednesday, nonfiction on Thursday and fiction on Friday.

Finalists for all categories will be announced October 4; the gala celebrating the winners takes place Nov. 15 in New York.

