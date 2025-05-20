Venice pulls out 9-8 win over Sylmar on walk-off single in eighth inning

Canon King (10), who went five for five and scored the winning run in the eighth inning, races out to celebrate with Jesse Dominguez, who had the walk-off hit for Venice in a 9-8 win over Sylmar.

“Unreal.”

That was Canon King’s reaction as he crossed home plate in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night to score the winning run on a walk-off single from Jesse Dominguez to give Venice a 9-8 comeback win over Sylmar and a spot in Saturday’s City Section Open Division championship game against El Camino Real at Dodger Stadium.

Venice gets walk off from Jesse Dominguez 9-8 in B8. Venice vs. ECR on Saturday at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/bbEmoT6ha2 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 21, 2025

King went five for five on the night at Cal State Northridge and tied the score with an RBI double. The Gondoliers then loaded the bases with none out before Dominguez ended it with a single to left.

Three times, top-seeded Venice had to launch rallies, down 4-0, tying it 4-4, down 7-4, tying it 7-7, then down 8-7 in the eighth before winning it.

Canon King is five for five and Venice ties Sylmar 8-8 B8 with none out. pic.twitter.com/HwgUst4FDd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 21, 2025

Players in the dugout afterward were overjoyed. Venice hasn’t won a City Section upper division title since 1973 and to get to play at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. is particularly satisfying for a team that has 16 seniors on its roster. El Camino Real is a nine-time champion.

The Gondoliers repeatedly showed their grit. Even after Sylmar took an 8-7 lead in the top of the eighth on a wild pitch, the top of the order delivered, starting with a double from Eli Altamirano.