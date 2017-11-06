Rose McGowan will release a memoir next year. The title? 'Brave'

Rose McGowan, an actress who has been among those leading the charge against sexual harassment and assault in the film industry, will release a memoir in January.

“Brave,” McGowan's first book, will be published Jan. 30 by Harper One, an imprint of Harper Collins, according to a news release from the publisher.

Harper One describes the book as “unscripted, courageous, victorious, angry, smart, fierce, unapologetic, controversial, and real.”

McGowan has long been a critic of misogyny in Hollywood. On Twitter last month, she claimed she had been raped by “HW,” presumably a reference to Harvey Weinstein, the film producer who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.

In recent weeks, McGowan has been using her Twitter feed to encourage victims of sexual misconduct to unite, using the hashtag #ROSEARMY.

McGowan first gained critical acclaim for her leading role in Gregg Araki's 1995 film “The Doom Generation.” Her most prominent role so far has been in the television show “Charmed,” which she starred in from 2001 to 2006.

“ ‘Brave’ is McGowan’s raw, honest, and poignant memoir/manifesto — a no-holds-barred, pull-no-punches account of the rise of a millennial icon, fearless activist, and unstoppable force for change who is determined to expose the truth about the entertainment industry, dismantle the concept of fame, shine a light on a multi-billion-dollar business built on systemic misogyny, and empower people everywhere to wake up and be brave,” Harper Collins said in the news release.

“Brave” won't be McGowan's only project to debut next year. She's also set to release an album, a documentary and a skin-care product line in 2018.