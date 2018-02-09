A family's hidden history unfurls in Anne Raeff's 'Winter Kept Us Warm'

The characters' back stories unfold in Raeff's deft prose, revealing three unique people whose lives crash together unexpectedly. Ulli, who is German, was too absorbed with an illicit romance with her high school math teacher in the years before the war, and in hindsight is grateful because it meant the Nazi fanaticism passed her by. Leo comes from Johnstown, Penn., where a decades-old flood still haunts the local imagination. And Isaac, whose silent yearning for Ulli is the novel's emotional backbone, is the son of Russian parents who moved to New York when he was still young. The three meet in post-World War II Germany, where Leo and Isaac are working their desk jobs in Berlin's American Zone, and where Ulli is plying her linguistic skills by going around to bars and offering to translate for American men trying to sleep with German women. She's also living in an apartment not her own, one of those emptied when people fled the city during the worst of the Allies' bombings.