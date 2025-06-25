The week’s bestselling books, June 29

Hardcover fiction

1. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.

2. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.

3. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books: $30) A vampiric tale follows three women across the centuries.

4. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

Advertisement

5. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two writers compete for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of an heiress.

6. King of Ashes by S. A. Cosby (Flatiron Books: Pine & Cedar: $29) A man returns to his roots to save his family in this Southern crime epic.

7. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teens 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

Advertisement

8. The River Is Waiting by Wally Lamb (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books: $30) A young father grapples with tragedy and the search for redemption.

9. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) The bestselling crime writer returns with a new cop on a mission, this time on Catalina Island.

10. With a Vengeance by Riley Sager (Dutton: $30) A deadly game of survival and revenge plays out on a luxury train heading from Philadelphia to Chicago.

Advertisement

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

3. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

4. Steve Martin Writes the Written Word by Steve Martin (Grand Central Publishing: $30) A collection of greatest hits from the beloved actor and comedian.

5. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.

6. Mark Twain by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press: $45) The Pulitzer-winning biographer explores the life of the celebrated American writer.

Advertisement

7. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

8. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.

9. I Regret Almost Everything by Keith McNally (Gallery Books: $30) The restaurateur relates his gritty childhood and rise in the dining scene.

10. It Rhymes With Takei by George Takei, Steven Scott, Justin Eisinger and Harmony Becker (illustrator) (Top Shelf Productions: $30) The actor and activist tells his most personal story of all in a full-color graphic memoir.

…

Paperback fiction

1. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)

2. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

3. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)

4. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)

7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $18)

8. Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Harper Perennial: $19)

9. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)

10. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Vintage: $19)

5. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin: $21)

6. Sociopath by Patric Gagne (Simon & Schuster: $20)

7. The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger (Harper Perennial: $20)

8. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

9. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $20)

10. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)