Brenda Hillman's 'Extra Hidden Life, Among the Days' ponders how poetry can help us chronicle, engage, grieve

This collection is a sort of sequel or adjunct to Hillman's elemental quartet, each of which took its inspiration from one of the four classical elements: earth, air, water and fire. The last, "Seasonal Works With Letters on Fire" (2013), was a fierce work of political protest. The new book, which meditates on the life in the margins of the other elements — trees, lichen, bacteria — partly feels like a response to the last years' headlines and Trump's executive orders scaling back environmental protections. Hillman laments America's threatened forests and seashores (while also soberly celebrating them), as well as "the full-of-plastic Pacific." The hope that Hillman musters comes from particular people and communities, and from the enduring and cyclical powers of nature, not from political leaders: "it's too late for countries/ but it's not too late for trees."