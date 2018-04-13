Chef Edward Lee meets home cooks and records their stories in his road trip book, 'Buttermilk Graffiti'

"I wanted to put myself in places of discomfort," he said. "If a Korean kid from Brooklyn can be in the good graces of the South in Louisville, Ky., I can talk my way into anyone's culture." How? Lee said it's all about embracing humility. "I didn't want to come at it from a place of authority," he said. "It's OK to not know about something. It's OK to make some mistakes culturally, and it's OK to offend people if you're doing it in the bigger picture to try and learn."