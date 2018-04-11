The big one is coming to California, seismologist Lucy Jones says cheerfully

For years, when any part of the earth shook, the media called Jones, who holds a doctorate in geophysics. "Why talk to a seismologist after an earthquake anyway? I'm not going help you rebuild your house. None of my information really connects to how the earthquake directly affected you," she says. "But I give it a name and I give it a number and I give it a fault and I make it understandable. There's that deep, desperate need" to quell our fear of randomness, she said, to find pattern and meaning in events — to find story. "It gives it a narrative," a fundamentally human way of understanding the world.