A candy-colored blend of fact, fiction and photography: 'I Fought the Law'

True or false: In Alaska, it is illegal for an intoxicated person to be in an establishment that serves alcohol.

It sounds paradoxical, but it’s actually true. In “I Fought the Law: Photographs by Olivia Locher of the Strangest Laws from Each of the 50 States” (Chronicle Books; $16.95), Locher illustrates puzzling, outdated and in some cases merely legendary laws from across America, a clever and often humorous look at legal history and “the letter of the law.”

“Some remain on the statute books, the majority of them were at one point removed, others never became laws … and a few of them are complete myths,” writes Locher, who “decided to withhold whether a law is fact or myth.”

Chronicle Books "In Michigan it is illegal to paint sparrows with the intention of selling them as parakeets." "In Michigan it is illegal to paint sparrows with the intention of selling them as parakeets." (Chronicle Books)

Locher uses these quirky laws (or fabrications) as captions for her work. Like laws, photographs have traditionally been thought of as irrefutably truthful, but these are staged, highly stylized shots, which further complicates the boundary between fact and fiction.

It seems plausible that in Nebraska, for example, it’s illegal for parents to perm their child’s hair without a state license, less likely that in Michigan painting sparrows with the intention of selling them as parakeets is against the law. But at a glance, who knows? Guessing (or googling) which laws are fact and which are fiction is either an exercise in frustration or half the fun.

That’s the central tension in this collection of mostly conceptual still-life photography: the interaction between the photos and text keeps you on your toes.

Chronicle Books "In Nebraska it is illegal for parents to perm their child's hair without a state license." "In Nebraska it is illegal for parents to perm their child's hair without a state license." (Chronicle Books)

While conducting research for the collection, “there was no shortage of people claiming certain actions were illegal in different states,” writes Locher, “and that once any of these got out they seemed to spread like wildfire across the Internet.” Locher uses the laws — some real, some hearsay — as a visual constraint, but the photographs seem to be asking: If we can’t trust Wikipedia, (or Facebook, or “alternative facts”) who can we trust? The law?

Chronicle Books "In Vermont it is illegal to use colored margarine in restaurant unless the menu indicates you do." "In Vermont it is illegal to use colored margarine in restaurant unless the menu indicates you do." (Chronicle Books)

“Locher’s purposeful appropriation of misinformation — laws that might not actually be laws at all — is an act of political critique,” writes poet Kenneth Goldsmith, another appropriator, in his introduction.

With its blend of fact and fiction, Locher’s concept feels of-the-moment, and her aesthetics do too. Bright, color-blocked backgrounds and one or two well-chosen props are easy visual reads even when reproduced in miniature, like on, say, an iPhone. Some of the most compelling photographs rely less on the quirkiness of their state’s law than on Locher’s literal interpretation of it: There’s a physical dynamic to many of the portraits — the visceral tug of a little girl’s hair being pulled around curlers — or the instantly off-putting green butter on bread.

Chronicle Books. "In Texas it is illegal for children to have unusual haircuts." "In Texas it is illegal for children to have unusual haircuts." (Chronicle Books.)

Is it really illegal for children in Texas to have unusual haircuts? Maybe not, but one gets the sense from the startled expression of the kid in Locher’s photograph that it all too easily could be. In other words, “law is as slippery as art,” writes Goldsmith, “but won’t admit it.”

Chronicle Books “I Fought the Law: Photographs by Olivia Locher of the Strangest Laws from Each of the 50 States” “I Fought the Law: Photographs by Olivia Locher of the Strangest Laws from Each of the 50 States” (Chronicle Books)

CAPTION Terry Pratchett, acclaimed author of the "Discworld" science fiction series, sent a prerecorded acceptance speech when he won awarded a Los Angeles Times Book Prize in 2008. Terry Pratchett, acclaimed author of the "Discworld" science fiction series, sent a prerecorded acceptance speech when he won awarded a Los Angeles Times Book Prize in 2008. CAPTION Terry Pratchett, acclaimed author of the "Discworld" science fiction series, sent a prerecorded acceptance speech when he won awarded a Los Angeles Times Book Prize in 2008. Terry Pratchett, acclaimed author of the "Discworld" science fiction series, sent a prerecorded acceptance speech when he won awarded a Los Angeles Times Book Prize in 2008. CAPTION Bea and Leah Koch opwned The Ripped Bodice in Culver City to share their love of romance books. Bea and Leah Koch opwned The Ripped Bodice in Culver City to share their love of romance books. CAPTION Reuben Martinez, whose barbershop became Libreria Martinez Books and Art Gallery, has received the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2016 Innovator award. Reuben Martinez, whose barbershop became Libreria Martinez Books and Art Gallery, has received the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2016 Innovator award. CAPTION In cafes and bars, skate shops and co-working spaces, books are popping up everywhere in Los Angeles — and as more than just decor. In cafes and bars, skate shops and co-working spaces, books are popping up everywhere in Los Angeles — and as more than just decor. CAPTION Jade Chang's debut novel, "The Wangs Vs. The World," hit bestseller lists last fall. We catch up with the Angeleno to find out how her life has changed. Jade Chang's debut novel, "The Wangs Vs. The World," hit bestseller lists last fall. We catch up with the Angeleno to find out how her life has changed.

agatha.french@latimes.com

@agathafrenchy