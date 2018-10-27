The rock novel to end all rock novels: Jeff Jackson's 'Destroy All Monsters'

Here’s Jackson, cannily, and loyally, on waiting in line for a show: “Drivers cruise the streets in search of parking spaces, gliding past the ticket holders streaming toward the show and the onlookers loitering under streetlights. Normally people come to make the most of their hours away from jobs at the wheelchair factory, the tire warehouses, and construction gigs, but this crowd has flocked here for the homecoming show of a local band whose songs have gone viral. Their attention is riveted on the theater, its facade lit up like a beacon. A bustling queue of teenagers wraps along the building’s perimeter, bodies pressed tight to keep a claim on their territory. They’ve camped out on the sidewalk for hours, dressed light in anticipation of spring weather that hasn’t arrived, a sampling of what passes for an underground scene in this conservative industrial city. The strip-mall goths, the mod metalheads, the blue-collar ravers, the [dirty] punks, the jaded aesthetes who consider themselves beyond a category. Everyone in line had imagined a night that could crack open and transform their dreary realities. This is it.”