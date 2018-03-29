Meg Wolitzer's 'The Female Persuasion' leads the charge toward a better, feminist world

If "The Female Persuasion" is the opus so many women want from Wolitzer — a big, fat, delicious book about feminism and the power of female mentorship — then it's worth noting that the Faith/Greer relationship is only part of the story. Faith's is the sort of feminism in which the end justifies the means, and so yes, much of her job at Loci involves courting rich women at fancy lunches to fund programs that will actually help women most in need. In this environment of constant compromise, Greer must figure out how to deal with the disappointment of having expected too much from your hero. Along the way, Greer's Portuguese childhood boyfriend, Cory, and her gay college bestie, Zee, also grab a good deal of the page count. Their stories could feel like interesting but nonessential tangents if they weren't so pointedly in opposition to Greer's idealistic-white-girl-made-good narrative. Both Cory and Zee make a small but lasting impact in their local communities and are satisfied to be heroes to a small but meaningful few. "I think there are two kinds of feminists," Zee says. "The famous ones, and everyone else."